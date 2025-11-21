KVNF Regional Newscast: November 21, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: The second annual Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo took place last week at the Montrose County Event Center. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Senior Reporter Lisa Young takes a look back at the three day event.

LOCAL NEWS: A Ridgway man died of a suspected medical incident last Saturday while ice climbing at Predipice Peak. The deceased climber was identified as 56 year old Colin Kimber. Kimber was part of a group who noticed he was no longer climbing. They lowered him down and began CPR, but without success. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

The San Miguel Power Association board of directors recently approved dual rate increases in 2026 for the second year in a row, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. The monthly single-phase access charge for most customers will rise from $28 to $33. The changes, which were unanimously approved, will take effect in January. For the complete story visit ouraynews.com

The Orchard City Board of Trustees met Wednesday, November 12th. During the meeting the board debated over continuing financial support for One Delta County. For KVNF Amanda Schlaefer reports on the outcome. Councilors voted 5-1 to discontinue supporting the economic organization.

We’ll have more One Delta County news on Monday. Marty Durlin reports on the retirement of Executive Director Greg Pope and remarks from Colorado Senator Marc Catlin during the organization’s annual meeting.

AREA WATER NEWS: Local water managers met at the Montrose Pavilion earlier this week. KVNF's Brody Wilson explains the function of Colorado Basin Roundtables and the challenges they face with a focus on the Gunnison Basin Roundtable.