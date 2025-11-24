KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose United Methodist Church is under a two year probation following a recent municipal city court trial. The judge found that the church violated city code with its homeless camp. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the church will face $5,000 dollars in fines if it violates city code again.

Fines for two violations imposed by the municipal judge were suspended at the city’s request with a two year probationary period. The church is still responsible for $1,000 dollars in fines that were concurrently imposed for the two convictions. The complete story by reporter Katharhynn Heidelberg can be found at montrosepress.com .

The annual North Fork Holiday Dinners are in the works again. Organizer Larry Jakubiak and several loyal volunteers have been preparing and serving hundreds of free meals to community members on Thanksgiving and Christmas each year. The dinners are served starting at 11 am on both Thanksgiving and Christmas day at the Senior Center in Hotchkiss. Volunteers wishing to help serve should arrive at the Senior Center by 10 am. Community members are encouraged to bring salads or desserts to share.

Delta County Republicans will host a Christmas Party and Potluck at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 2nd at the Odd Fellows Hall in Delta. Barbora Hurd, wife of Congressman Jeff Hurd, will have a special presentation. Mrs. Hurd is a naturalized U.S. citizen who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia. She often speaks about her experiences with the fall of communism and her appreciation for American values. Attendees to the event are encouraged to bring a pot luck dish to share.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: The Colorado Water Conservation Board made an historic decision last Wednesday in Golden that could have a significant impact for West Slope Water Users. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details.

ONE DELTA COUNTY ANNUAL MEETING: One Delta County, a nonprofit economic alliance funded by the County and its municipalities, held an annual meeting on November 15th, celebrating with a dinner and speeches in a sold-out event at the Grove Restaurant in South Delta. Marty Durlin reports.