KVNF Regional Newscast: November 28, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Ranchers are turning to a new technology to manage the movement of their cattle: virtual fences. The GPS-powered collars could help protect livestock from predators like wolves or grizzly bears. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, the Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach takes us to one ranch in Wyoming playing guinea pig.

SKI PATROL IN TELLURIDE UPDATE: Telluride Ski Patrol is preparing for work stoppage if contract negotiations with the Telluride Ski Resort fail to find resolution. Recently the ski patrol union held a "practice picket” to garner support from the community. K-O-T-O’s Julia Caulfield has more.

