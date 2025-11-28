© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 28, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published November 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
KVNF Farm Friday
KVNF
KVNF Farm Friday

KVNF Farm Friday: virtual fencing in Wyoming

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Ranchers are turning to a new technology to manage the movement of their cattle: virtual fences. The GPS-powered collars could help protect livestock from predators like wolves or grizzly bears. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, the Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach takes us to one ranch in Wyoming playing guinea pig.

SKI PATROL IN TELLURIDE UPDATE: Telluride Ski Patrol is preparing for work stoppage if contract negotiations with the Telluride Ski Resort fail to find resolution. Recently the ski patrol union held a "practice picket” to garner support from the community. K-O-T-O’s Julia Caulfield has more.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayTelluride Ski Patrol
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
