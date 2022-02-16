Local Motion: Reporter Stephanie Maltarich launching new Headwaters series
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM MST
Stephanie Maltarich has covered climate action through creative entrepreneurship and net-zero affordable housing for KVNF and the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. She’s covered the summer sockeye run for Alaska Public Radio and reported on ski safety for NPR's Weekend Edition. Her latest article on safer backcountry travel is out now in The Colorado Sun. Next, she's launching a new radio series called Headwaters.
