Local Motion: The Nature Connection joins up with the Western Slope Conservation Center to help support the Backcountry Youth Trail Crew

Today on Local Motion we take a look at a collaborative effort between the Nature Connection and the Western Slope Conservation Center to sponsor a Youth Trail Crew, young people who spend their summers maintaining the trail systems throughout the West Elks and Raggeds Wilderness. Taya Jae is joined by the young people on this crew and by Ben Grave of the Nature Connection, and Ben Katz of the Western Slope Conservation who join her to talk about the collaborative efforts behind this program – and what they believe is the importance of facilitating this type of work. Stay Tuned.