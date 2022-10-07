© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: THE CIRCUS IS COMING! Bread and Puppet Theater brings the Apocalypse Defiance Circus to Paonia Town Park, on Wednesday October 12th

Published October 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM MDT
picbreadpuppet140824wcircus_0361w.jpg

Today on Local Motion an interview with Josh Krugman, a member of the Bread and Puppet Theater Troupe bringing their production of the Apocalypse Defiance Circus to Paonia Town Park on Wednesday, October 12th at 5:30 pm. Followed by an interview with the events Sponsor, Chris Sullivan of Mountain Oven and Alicia Michelson of the Learning Council.

For more information you can visit The Learning Council.

Tags
Local Motion Bread and Puppet Theater TroupeThe Apocalypse Defiance CircusMountain Oven Bakerythe learning councilPaonia
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
