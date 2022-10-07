Local Motion: THE CIRCUS IS COMING! Bread and Puppet Theater brings the Apocalypse Defiance Circus to Paonia Town Park, on Wednesday October 12th

Today on Local Motion an interview with Josh Krugman, a member of the Bread and Puppet Theater Troupe bringing their production of the Apocalypse Defiance Circus to Paonia Town Park on Wednesday, October 12th at 5:30 pm. Followed by an interview with the events Sponsor, Chris Sullivan of Mountain Oven and Alicia Michelson of the Learning Council.

For more information you can visit The Learning Council.