Local Motion

The Nature Connection and Grand Mesa Nordic Council

By Lisa Young
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
The Nature Connection in Delta County

KVNF's Lisa Young speaks with The Nature Connection’s Executive Director Jess Finnigan and Director of Strategic Partnerships Ben Graves AND Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s Executive Director Christie Aschwanden and Events Coordinator Melissa Newell on this edition of Local Motion.

Join us every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. following our regional newscast and again Saturday at 10 AM weekly for Local Motion on KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio for Western Colorado.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
