Local Motion: Delta County 2024 in review

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF's weekly public affairs program, we look at Delta County 2024 highlights. The show's guests include Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley and Lindsey Mitchell, the county's Public Information Officer.

Among the topics we discuss:



The lengthy process of updating the county's land use code.

Major infrastructure projects like a new human services facility, library, and sheriff's office.

New fast-charging electric vehicle stations in the county.

A preview of the plans and expectations for 2025.

Interview transcript

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.



Planning

Lisa Young, KVNF Reporter: Robbie, let's begin by taking a look at the lengthy and often controversial two-year approach the county took to approve its land use code.

Robbie LeValley, Delta County Administrator: Thanks Lisa. I'm glad you brought that up. This certainly took up the majority of 2024. When we look at the proposal from the Planning Commission, the Board of County Commissioners not taking the proposal from the Planning Commission, sending it back to the Planning Commission, and then eventually, the Board of County Commissioners saying that based on statute, they were going to introduce their draft to the public. With the larger meetings, you actually saw a significant amount of public engagement, which was good.

Some of the information that was out there was not always factual so that led to a lot of staff time and even county commissioner time just clarifying the intent. The intent from the update of the land use code from the 2021 land use code was to make it more practical for commercial businesses to be able to operate, to be able to comply with the code to make for the allowable uses in each of the zones. Very clear and very distinct. With that clarification, then came the upgrade of the 2020 land use code, which eventually became the adopted 2024 code. Again, there was significant public involvement, but at the end of the day, we are in a better place, especially for our business community in Delta County.



Transparency

Young: I know that Commissioner Mark Rober at the time that this is really a living document. It continues to be tweaked and it will be. Robbie, one issue for any governmental entity is the constant call by the public for transparency. What steps has the county taken over the last two years to increase transparency?

LeValley: One of the bigger steps that we started at the end of 2023 and was finished in 2024 was the software program Clear Gov, our budget program. Leona Anderson, our finance director, took on the populating of Clear Gov and every step of the way, every change that was made on the county budget was live. It was on the website. Then going forward, when bills are paid, Leona updates Clear Gov on a monthly basis so constituents can literally track that. All of that has become very even more transparent than it was.

On the election side, Terry Stevenson, our clerk, and Renee were instrumental in getting state funds for the 24-hour ballot drop box located in Crawford. As well as partnering with the states to enhance the software so that now previous election results can be researched by the public. Improving that transparency on the website. The big addition this year was opening for a longer period of time the polling center at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss. at the fairgrounds. All of this was significant examples and significant improvements of making sure that Delta County residents could track live not only their ballots but also the finances and the budgeting for Delta County.

County projects

Young: 2024 was a big year for a number of projects throughout Delta County. While we can't talk about all of them, what are a few that come to mind?

LeValley: We think about just the ongoing mandates from the state that literally started with the courts telling Delta County we need more space. That resulted in our new Human Services building, which is now not so new. Then administration moving over to what was previously the Human Services building. Then, the courthouse being remodeled. As part of that complete remodel and additional space, we knew that the library needed a location that was newer and a location that would be more sustainable from a cost-effective standpoint. We also knew that, based again on state mandates, our sheriff's office needed to move out of the previous location at the jail. Our library moved into the old City Market building. That was remodeled with Delta County funds and numerous other partners.

(And) then the old Carnegie Building. If you've driven by, you'd see that the exterior has stayed the way it is, now the new home of our sheriff's office. They've done a great job with not only keeping the exterior as it was but adding amazing windows to the outside as well as a state-of-the-art dispatch center for all of Delta County. The final stage right now is the remodel of the first and second floor of our jail to address the mental health issues, to address the spacing issues and to adhere to several of the state mandates. So that will complete here in the first quarter of 2025. We still have a few additional items to finish on the second floor, and then we'll be looking at moving probation and our criminal justice center or services to a more centralized location. Again, to address Delta County residents and make sure our law enforcement is as efficient as possible.

Young: And there was also kind of what I think are kind of a fun project was the installation of the fast charging EV stations across the county. That's a big move for Delta County and all of Colorado as we move more toward electric vehicles.

LeValley: Absolutely. Now we have several locations throughout the county. It's not the slow charge; it's the fast charge. Obviously, in Crawford and Hotchkiss, Paonia, and here in Delta. Certainly, we're very pleased that those are operating. Those are incredibly expensive, way more expensive than we ever thought, but they're installed now, and (we're) certainly pleased to see them being used.

Young: Lindsay, I want to bring you in. There are a couple of items here that I think you were involved with quite a bit. The first one is the new accessible playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds, as well as the Miners Trail, which is really huge. Let's talk a little bit about those.

Lindsey Mitchell, Delta County Public Information Officer: The Miners Trail has really been a project that's been a visionary effort to create a safe pathway that connects the town of Hotchkiss and the fairgrounds to the high school and the North Fork district. We wanted to provide an alternative way for students and residents to get off of the highway and to get to these spaces and to town on a safe path that would allow for not only accessibility but also to take in the stunning views of the natural landscape. So it's not only providing a safe path but also allowing people to become more recreational. We also got great news that Great Outdoors Colorado funded a grant that's going to allow us to pave that 1.2-mile trail, which will make it even more accessible and allow us to enjoy that trail for many years to come.

The progress of the construction is moving along really nicely. We've started with ditch piping this month and the pedestrian installation bridge is anticipated in mid-January. The Nature Connection is also developing kiosks and way-finding signs to enrich the trail experience. Despite minor delays, the trail remains on track to open in early spring. We're thrilled with our collaboration with stakeholders, and we've been celebrating these milestones. We invite the community to follow along with the progress of this trail on our Facebook page and on our website.

LeValley: I just wanted to say Delta County really wants to thank the private landowners along that entire trail as well as the Short Ditch stockholders. Without their cooperation and collaboration, this wouldn't have moved forward.

Young: Lindsey, let's talk about the playground at the Delta County Fairgrounds. I know this was a project that you were really excited about. Tell us about that.

Mitchell: Yeah, along with the Miners Trail, the playground kind of went hand in hand with our accessibility projects and getting our community members outside. As you all probably are aware, the playgrounds at the Delta County fairgrounds up in Hotchkiss were in need of repair. So we were able to secure a grant, which allowed us to go out into the community, speak with community members about what they wanted to see, (and) reach people who aren't usually in these types of groups. These ranged from seniors to people with disabilities. It allowed us to focus on what is needed throughout the community and allowed access to everybody with this playground. So it took us nearly two years to get through the project, but it is open, it is beautiful. It is well-used even in the winter. It brings joy to us every time we're in the Hotchkiss area. We make sure to drive by and see the kids and the minivans just piled in that parking lot. It was a great accomplishment for 2024.

LeValley: Lights have been added recently. You see all sorts of kiddos there all sorts of times with lights. It's fun to see them under the lights playing on the playground as well.

Mitchell: We'll continue to add as we work on the master plan for the fairgrounds, so continue to watch for upgrades and improvements to the general area around the playground as well as the fairground.



Economic development

Young: Robbie, let's turn the page and talk about a couple of changes in regards to economic development that took place last year.

LeValley: Several things continuing with economic development. When I look back over the last 10 to 12 years, Delta County has endured a significant loss with the loss of two of our three coal mines. It hit the school districts and it has hit the hospital. But what you see based on the municipalities and the private business sector as well as the county, is pulling together to not only form One Delta County but really have One Delta County focus on workforce development, on workforce housing, addressing those critical needs that we have for the individuals that drive the economy in Delta County.

One Delta County has been able to secure additional funding for housing and workforce development with not only the positive employee program but training in general. (Also) working on partnerships and programs with the city of Delta for workforce housing. They've been very specific in helping direct businesses not only relocate here, but take advantage of the state tax programs that are available for new businesses. One Delta County has played a critical role in connecting resources to new businesses that will help Delta County diversify even more.

Young: Let's talk about the Garnet Mesa Solar Project. Where are things with that? Is the construction taking place now out in that area?

LeValley: It is. They were able to start on the ground prep. Now if you drive by that area, you're starting to see the actual construction of the infrastructure or the bones of the solar fields being put in. You don't see the solar panels yet. We're still at the phase where they're putting the construction in. A lot of the ground that was disturbed during the initial landscaping has now been seeded. Irrigation will start as soon as the water comes back in. This will be the largest agrovoltaic project in the state of Colorado, with 600 acres. Not all of the 600 acres will be under agriculture, but a significant portion of it will be. That was one of the critical areas for Delta County Commissioners to make sure that it did stay in (agriculture) as the solar farm progressed. That's a huge project here and we encourage everyone to watch the progress.

Young: A new business is Western Skyways, which recently relocated to Delta County. Robbie, can you tell us a little bit about why they chose Delta County and what it means to have Western Skyways relocate here?

LeValley: That was a partnership not only with private individuals but also One Delta County, in partnership with the private sector. They were looking to expand where they were at and did not see that it was in the foreseeable future. (They) looked around to other areas on the Western Slope and settled on Delta.

Young: Just maybe a peek into 2025. Do you know of anything that you can talk about that's coming down the pike?

LeValley: We do know that we have a couple of light manufacturing in the works and in progress. We're excited about them. Not able to disclose too much yet, but we do have some light manufacturing that's continuing to be able to afford this area versus some of the Front Range. And that's always encouraging. We've got existing businesses in Delta County that continue to expand and grow, and that is the other focus of One Delta County is support the existing (businesses). We've got great businesses that are expanding.



Environment

Young: Beyond economic development. I think one issue that's on the listener's mind is how the county is addressing some environmental issues. I know that the county tackled a few projects, including a big cleanup day in the Adobes, which I'm sure was much needed.

LeValley: Unfortunately, when the Adobes were put under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management, they weren't always appreciated. And so, with that not being appreciated, they become dumping grounds. And I have to give Lindsay the credit here. She took the bull by the horns and said, 'Let's have cleanup days.' We got the partners with the four wheeler clubs and several others. The BLM was a great partner. Our Road and Bridge (Department) brought trucks, and our landfill accepted all of the material. Lindsay and I and Wendell and a whole other host of volunteers were out there picking stuff up. We just implore individuals to not utilize our BLM lands as their dumping ground. Maybe one of the larger areas that we did was the continued work with Western Slope Conservation Center to really take a hard look and put actual language in the Core Act that will take the valley floor potential for fluid mineral leasing, and that will be removed from that potential. And so that's still in legislation that's not gone anywhere, but Delta County was at the table for a significant amount of time, started with Commissioner Rober and Commissioner Kuntz carried that on as well.

Young: Let's also talk about the Delta County Recycled Tire event.

LeValley: It went very well. If I remember right, over 800 tires were recycled in one day. The great thing about our tire program here in Delta County is we have a private business that has taken the lead and purchased a machine and then Delta County Landfill at the Adobe Butte site basically houses those tires. So those tires are not ending up in the landfill. It's that great public private partnership that we have here in Delta County that thrives and succeeds because everyone's working together.

Young: One issue that is becoming increasingly year round is the fire danger and Delta County is doing some fire mitigation work at Cedar Hill.

LeValley: Again, this is another opportunity that started out because several of our areas across the county as recent fires have shown, are prone and are at high risk for fire. Working with the Southwest Fire Council, our local fire districts, Colorado State Forest Service, again our own office of emergency, (we) clearly identified those areas across the county that need that additional fire mitigation.

We have whole areas of the county that cannot even get fire insurance, and so that's huge for our residents. One way that we can help address that is, you know, obviously we can't put a fire hydrant every mile, but what we can do is assist with the mitigation of the timber, the fine fuels, as well as the woody species. That's what the Cedar Hill project is, is to take out some of those more fire prone woody species as well as around Cedar Ridge.

Young: And we might want to mention here that you can sign up for county alerts so you can get those. Lindsay, can you tell me a little bit about that, what folks need to do if they want to sign up for the alerts?

LeValley: Yeah, we do have a countywide alert system called Delta County Emergency Alerts. You can sign up on our website. You can also go to our Facebook page. See the Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. You can call into dispatch. They would be able to sign you up for those emergency alerts. Reach out to us here locally at the county office. Anybody would be happy to assist you in getting signed up.



Engagement

Young: We talked earlier, Robbie, about transparency, the importance of that in the county. As we move forward into the new year, tell us a little bit about how the county's going to work to ensure that the voices of citizens are heard. I know you guys have a little program that's kind of fun. 'Coffee With the Commissioners.'

LeValley: Lindsay has taken that by the horns and made sure that not only the commissioners have it scheduled but that the commissioners move that around into different communities. Commissioner Suppes took it a step further, and it was 'Beer With the Commissioner' and he had a good time with that. Constituents and residents can bring specific issues there. Generally staff is there as well to take notes and to follow up. And then Everett Neil has taken the community chats and done a great job with that. Started out with some of the misinformation on the land use code updates, but broadened that and hosted them around the county. He has hosted them in the North Fork up in the Cedar Ridge areas and then down here locally, and he has those regularly scheduled as well.

For half an hour there's a presentation generally on a specific topic. It might be mobile homes one time. It might be the junk and rubbish. Whatever he's getting significant calls about, he has the community chats. And while they've not been very well attended in large numbers, the individuals that have been there have said the information is great. It's significantly increased their understanding of the complexities of all of this. Everett's going to continue that in 2025. The Coffee With the Commish will continue. Not sure about the beer, but we do know the coffee with commission will continue.

Mitchell: We want to hear what constituents want as far as the visibility out in the community. If they want to reach out to us on social media and let us know a department they want to hear from, we are happy to set up a coffee. We're happy to be transparent, be open to the public. That's what we're here for. That's really our goal in 2025 is just to be accessible.

Young: And another way that folks can have your voices heard is show up for a Delta County Board planning commissioner meeting. There is a public comment period. Lindsay, you encourage. I know and I know you do Administrator Robbie LaValley, that folks do show up for those. What's it been like?

Mitchell: It's been great. I mean it really depends on the agenda of course for that meeting, but we hold those twice a month, (on) the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The meetings begin at 8:30, usually constituent time, where you can get up and speak to the commissioners, happens at about 8;45 or so. While they're not generally going to speak to you and have an open discussion like they would at a 'Coffee With the Commissioner,' you're able to come to the meetings and present any issues that you would like the board to hear. I think that people don't realize that and it is a good way to get in front of the board and be able to talk to them.

Young: Robbie, if you don't mind, I want to just go in for a second here. It's not on our list of things to talk about, but you just passed the county's budget. Can you tell me a little bit and enlighten our listeners a little bit about that process? Because again, that's another one of those that a lot of misinformation goes out, but this process is a long process.

LeValley: Our budget, Delta County having 30,000 plus residents, we are a medium-sized county from a resident number standpoint. We are a small county from a revenue standpoint. And so we have to work very diligently, very conservatively with every dime. This whole process starts every August, when I sit down with all of the departments as a group, as well as elected officials. And we move forward with a proposed budget. That's what individuals in the county will see by the middle of September. That is a proposed (budget). That basically becomes like, if money was no issue. Unfortunately, with the tightening of revenues, we scale that back. But that is done in a very open process. Not only is every budget meeting open to the public, we take the public's comments very seriously. I cannot thank our department heads and elected officials enough because again, we start in August and we conclude in December. It's a budget that sometimes is updated on a daily basis based on new information.

We work long and hard to make sure that our budget is within the parameters. We do not have debt in Delta County, and that's significant. We do not have to service that debt. We have one lease payment for one of the landfill pieces of equipment, and that's it. That certainly has helped us weather some really tough times in Delta County. It's also helped us be in a position where we're ready to match grants because we have that reserve. So the $55 million, a lot of that is grants. A lot of it is human services. Our human services bill went up over a million dollars just in this past year. Yes, we need to help everyone, but that's a significant impact on our budget.



What's ahead in 2025

Young: My last question would be for both of you: How excited are you for 2025, Robbie?

LeValley: Sure. Well, 2025, who would've thought? I mean, I still remember 2000 when we didn't think that the computers were going to work. Then, here we are 25 years later. We've got a great team here at the county. We will have the majority of the major construction projects done. Sure, we're going to do continual small projects but we've got these major ones done that are going to set us up for quite some time. And Commissioner Suppes has certainly taken the lead on that. We're excited for Commissioner Fuller to come on board. And again, additional items at the fairgrounds and additional items across the entire county. (It) will be a great year.

Young: How about you, Lindsay?

Mitchell: Yeah, I have to echo Robbie's comments. We're really excited to bring a new commissioner on board and hear some of his new ideas. And see what new projects pop up because working in government over those last couple of years, it's ever-changing. Like Robbie said, I think it's going to be a great year. It's going to be an exciting year. Things have really blossomed in Delta County, and I can't wait to see how they continue to grow.