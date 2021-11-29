© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

  • 0.png
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: River Whyless & Les Poulet a Colin
    The North Carolina Folk band River Whyless and Quebec's Les Poulet a Colin talk with KVNF at the 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival.
  • wildchild.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Wild Child
    Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins of the Austin band Wild Child talk with KVNF's Ali Lightfoot backstage at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The band…
  • regina-spektor-late-show.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Regina Spektor
    KVNF speaks with Regina Spektor at the 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. Regina talks about the different approaches to studying music in the US and…
  • loudon-wainwright-iii.jpg
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Loudon Wainwright III
    KVNF's Paige Blank catches up with folk singer and humorist, Loudon Wainwright III at the 2017 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons.
  • IMG_7349.JPG
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ben Sollee
    Ben Sollee is a Kentucky-born cellist, singer-songwriter and composer who plays a mix of a mix of folk, bluegrass, jazz, and R&B. Sollee is known for his…
  • IMG_7349.JPG
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Ben Sollee
    Ben Sollee is a Kentucky-born cellist, singer-songwriter and composer who plays a mix of a mix of folk, bluegrass, jazz, and R&B. Sollee is known for his…