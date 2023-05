Dan Rubinoff and Joice Moore of Ruby Joyful, join Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to talk about how love is at the root of it all.

Ruby Joyful will perform at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway on Thursday May 18th and The Paradise Theater in Paonia on Friday May 19th. TIckets and information can be found at Pickin’ Productions.