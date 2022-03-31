© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Author Dave Zirin on The Kaepernick Effect

Published March 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM MDT
This week on the second-ever edition of our brand new program The Pen and The Sword: from our partner station in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition, KGNU’s Dave Ashton interviews the sports editor at The Nation Magazine, Dave Zirin about his new book The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World.

The Pen and The Sword The Nation MagazineDave ZirinColin KaepernicksportsKGNUDave AshtonRMCR Rocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionAuthor Interview
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
