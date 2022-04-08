The Pen and The Sword: Poetry Month

This week Kate Redmond honors National Poetry Month, first celebrated in 1996. We hear poems from Marie Luna and she talks about falling in love with poetry despite growing up on a ranch with no books here on the Western Slope. Then, Tracy Ihnot from Delta County Libraries talks about her own writing process and share poems. The Pen and The Sword is a showcase for authors, journalists, poets, and other writers.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Every Friday night at 6, KVNF highlights writers. This week Aspen Daily News editor-in-chief Megan Tackett talks with Gavin Dahl about her piece on local Ukrainians, Dave Marston of Writers on the Range shares his latest column A Tale of Two Western Counties, Art Goodtimes shares his poem Avalanche, and comedian Brent Gill chats with Gavin ahead of his gig in Montrose at Healthy Rhythm Gallery.
This week on the second-ever edition of our brand new program The Pen and The Sword: from our partner station in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition, KGNU’s Dave Ashton interviews the sports editor at The Nation Magazine, Dave Zirin about his new book The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World.