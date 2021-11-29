Album Reviews

-
"I caught a plane to Denver - your eyes had turned to stone."The opening track for Alela Diane’s fifth full-length, About Farewell, is a farewell. A…
-
The Yawpers hail from Boulder, Colorado. They are mostly a rock and roll band but since there is a mandolin on a couple of songs I guess they get filed in…
-
Released 2012 Nonesuch RecordsWelcome to the swamp! The last of the Trichnologists (it’s in the left hand) is back with an amazing album, filled with…
-
Released 09.18.2012 Le Plan RecordsWax Tailor could arguably be one of the best and most under rated DJ’s around. This complex and genius concept album…
-
ReleasedDon’t let the name of the band fool you – this is a sweet album! Full of surprises with sounds reminiscent of Joy Division and The Avett Brothers.…
-
Released 8/21/2012 Counter RecordsRock & Roll album of the year? The Heavy lay down a driving intensity in this CD - with multiple layers of rock and…
-
Released 11/19/12 by Atlantic RecordsDo you like Led Zeppelin? If so, you will love this live recording. Just remember, this is LZ, so turn it up!…
-
Released 09/18/12 Superego RecordsI have been a huge fan of Aimee since her album “I’m With Stupid,” As a lyricist and musician, she is a national…
-
Released June 3, 2008 Sweet Lucy RecordsKelly’s guitar playing and singing are amazing. She’s been described as “Stevie Ray Vaughan in a woman’s body with…
-
Released 05.15.2012 StarfaithWith the release of this CD, Carlos returns to the classic Santana Sound. Stunning music, simply stunning. The CD’s title…