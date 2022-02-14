Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, the event returned earlier this month. Plus, Delta High School students Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University’s Rowdy Brass Band.
