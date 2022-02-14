© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Alicea Manzanares

    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2022
    Last year, the town of Lake City canceled its annual Ice Climbing Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, the event returned earlier this month. Plus, Delta High School students Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University’s Rowdy Brass Band.
