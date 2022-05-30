KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2022

The latest podcast distributed by Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares, students from the Paw Print at Delta High School, offers a glimpse into summer plans. Plus, backcountry flying is taking off. And a small but growing number of pilots are helping to upkeep historic dirt runways that dot southeastern Utah. Justin Higginbottom takes to the skies to learn about the growing hobby for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.