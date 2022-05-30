© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2022

Published May 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
Justin Higginbottom
KZMU
Reporter Justin Higginbottom takes in the landscape as Gary Hilley flys his Super Cub backcountry plane on Wednesday, April 21, 2022.

The latest podcast distributed by Kaya Wright and Alicea Manzanares, students from the Paw Print at Delta High School, offers a glimpse into summer plans. Plus, backcountry flying is taking off. And a small but growing number of pilots are helping to upkeep historic dirt runways that dot southeastern Utah. Justin Higginbottom takes to the skies to learn about the growing hobby for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

