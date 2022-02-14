© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST
LakeCityIceClimbing-LauraPalmisano.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
Lake City Ice Climbing Festival returned in February 2022, after cancelling last year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Colorado expecting big funding increase to increase abandoned coal mines thanks to infrastructure law
  • City of Delta's changes on Main Street met with ridicule and insults online
  • District Judge sentences Susan Williams of Montrose to 90 days in jail, 10 years probation for stealing money from Center for Mental Health and her at-risk clients over many years
  • MCSD discontinuing COVID screenings as advised by CDPHE
  • Delta High School students share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University's Rowdy Brass Band
  • Laura Palmisano reports Lake City brought back the Ice Climbing Festival this month, after cancelling last year

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
    As the Colorado River shrinks, there’s a lot on the line: water that supplies 40 million people throughout the southwest, plus farms, wildlife, and hydropower at the nation’s largest reservoirs. The federal agency that deals the most with the Colorado River is the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. David Arend is the new deputy regional director for the lower basin. He’s worked for the agency for 20 years, most recently overseeing hydropower. He spoke with Alex Hager about some of the biggest issues going forward.