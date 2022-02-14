Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2022
Published February 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST
- Colorado expecting big funding increase to increase abandoned coal mines thanks to infrastructure law
- City of Delta's changes on Main Street met with ridicule and insults online
- District Judge sentences Susan Williams of Montrose to 90 days in jail, 10 years probation for stealing money from Center for Mental Health and her at-risk clients over many years
- MCSD discontinuing COVID screenings as advised by CDPHE
- Delta High School students share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University's Rowdy Brass Band
- Laura Palmisano reports Lake City brought back the Ice Climbing Festival this month, after cancelling last year