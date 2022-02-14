© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM MST
Lake City Ice Climbing Festival returned in February 2022, after cancelling last year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Colorado expecting big funding increase to increase abandoned coal mines thanks to infrastructure law
  • City of Delta's changes on Main Street met with ridicule and insults online
  • District Judge sentences Susan Williams of Montrose to 90 days in jail, 10 years probation for stealing money from Center for Mental Health and her at-risk clients over many years
  • MCSD discontinuing COVID screenings as advised by CDPHE
  • Delta High School students share their podcast about a visit from Colorado Mesa University's Rowdy Brass Band
  • Laura Palmisano reports Lake City brought back the Ice Climbing Festival this month, after cancelling last year

