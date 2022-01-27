Clipper Ditch Company

As the old saying goes, whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over. Sometimes that struggle gets personal. Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation in Crawford. Plus several Colorado lawmakers are working from home this week. But party leaders cannot say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is because of a COVID outbreak at the Capitol. Scott Franz reports.
