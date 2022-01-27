© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Clipper Ditch Company

  • pexels-david-atkins-6896769.jpg
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022
    KVNF
    ,
    As the old saying goes, whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over. Sometimes that struggle gets personal. Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation in Crawford. Plus several Colorado lawmakers are working from home this week. But party leaders cannot say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is because of a COVID outbreak at the Capitol. Scott Franz reports.
  • pexels-david-atkins-6896769.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    As the old saying goes, whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over. Sometimes that struggle gets personal. Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation in Crawford. Plus several Colorado lawmakers are working from home this week. But party leaders cannot say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is because of a COVID outbreak at the Capitol. Scott Franz reports.