KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST
- Tuxedo Corn in Olathe and the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition established a fund at Alpine Bank for the families of three workers killed in December
- Telluride Foundation launches sales website for deed-restricted affordable housing coming soon to Norwood
- BLM plans to permanently remove at least 19,000 wild horses and burros this year from public lands
- Scott Franz reports party leaders can't say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is due to a COVID outbreak at the State Capitol
- Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation ditches in Crawford