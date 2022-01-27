KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022

Montrose County School District voted last night to change the Montrose High School mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks and Centennial Middle School’s mascot from the Braves to the Bears. The process was driven by a new state law outlawing derogatory mascots. Plus, the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is turning to solar generation to provide cheap electricity for its members and infrastructure. As KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, the tribe also plans to generate solar power that can be sold for a profit.

Listen • 8:10