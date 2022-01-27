© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022

Published January 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST
pexels-david-atkins-6896769.jpg
David Atkins
/
Pexels
  • Tuxedo Corn in Olathe and the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition established a fund at Alpine Bank for the families of three workers killed in December
  • Telluride Foundation launches sales website for deed-restricted affordable housing coming soon to Norwood
  • BLM plans to permanently remove at least 19,000 wild horses and burros this year from public lands
  • Scott Franz reports party leaders can't say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is due to a COVID outbreak at the State Capitol
  • Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation ditches in Crawford

KVNF Regional NewscastTuxedoOlathe Sweet CornWestern Colorado Migrant CoalitionTelluride Foundationaffordable housingNorwoodBLMBureau of Land ManagementTracy Stone-ManningWild HorsesScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoverageCrawfordbeaversClipper Ditch Company
