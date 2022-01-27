KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Montrose County School District voted last night to change the Montrose High School mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks and Centennial Middle School’s mascot from the Braves to the Bears. The process was driven by a new state law outlawing derogatory mascots. Plus, the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is turning to solar generation to provide cheap electricity for its members and infrastructure. As KSJD’s Lucas Brady Woods reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, the tribe also plans to generate solar power that can be sold for a profit.