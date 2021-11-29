-
KVNF’s Gavin Dahl speaks to Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Press and the Delta County Independent, about his column, OPINION: It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics. Anderson gushed about Lauren Boebert last summer, but has now declared he is one of a growing number of conservatives who have had enough of her antics.
For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
This week, listen in on a conversation between news director Gavin Dahl and Delta County Independent staff writer Lisa Young from KVNF's Happy News Hour…
Delta Health facing critical financial lossesColorado making more rental assistance payments as eviction moratorium endsNordic Council & Forest Service…
This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with reporters Dennis Webb of the Grand Junction Sentinel and Lisa Young of the Delta County…
Gov. Polis signs $34B state budgetHotchkiss Marshals department in hot water, reports DCIArbol Farm Market kicks off 2021 season 5-8pm tonight at Paonia…
On this week's Local Motion, Gavin Dahl hosts a reporter roundtable with two of the area's most prolific journalists, Katharhynn Heidelberg from Montrose…
Mussel-contaminated watercraft intercepted in record numbers Town of Paonia allocating $55k to help local businesses with COVID costsTown of Hotchkiss…
Grant-funded Uncompahgre River improvement project starts next weekPolice dog Oxx died this week after 9 years serving in law enforcementJoe Lewandowski…
Delta County Planning Commission certifies draft land use code, removes Right to Farm expansion2020 U.S. Census counting has officially endedVoters…