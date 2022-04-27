KVNF Regional Newscast: April 27, 2022

In Delta County’s special district election May 3rd, four candidates are vying for three open board seats on the Hospital District Board of Directors. The Delta County Independent has published candidate profiles over the past week. Here’s a summary. Tammy Smith seeks reelection after her first term. She has no medical background, but gained board experience with eight years on the Delta County School Board. Board vice chairman Doug Speeide is a physician who has spent 28 or his 39 years in health care working with Delta Health. He is medical director for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Incumbent Bruce Mixter is a long-time family physician. He worked with Delta Family Physicians for nearly 25 years before retiring in June 2017. In 2019, he became a liaison between the hospital board and its employees. He serves as board treasurer. Former Certified Public Account Terry O'Brien is also running for a seat on the Hospital District Board. The fifth-generation Delta County local’s platform is focused on financial transparency, healthier finances and stronger overall transparency from the hospital, which the DCI reports is facing potential bankruptcy. Tune in to Local Motion tonight at 6 for a point counterpoint on the ballot question 6A, to add a new sales tax in support of Delta Health. Reporter Cassie Knust will join me on Friday’s newscast to elaborate on her coverage in the DCI of the four candidates competing for three seats on the North Fork Recreation District board.

Delta County Commissioners discussed disbanding the Advisory Board for the North Fork Valley Airport, instead establishing a Blake Field Airport Advisory Committee. Paonia Mayor Mary Bachran, Town Administrator Corinne Ferguson and Airport Advisory Board Chair and former Paonia trustee Neal Schwieterman told county commissioners last week they hadn’t been informed of this. Delta County Independent reports they requested County Commissioners table the proposed resolution until their May 3rd meeting. Paonia is the majority owner of North Fork Valley Airport.

Hotchkiss artist Ira Houseweart, whose work can be seen in public places in the North Fork Valley, just made an appearance on national TV. Kate Redmond has more.

SPOT (1:15)

It’s incredibly difficult to find a place to live in Colorado. Communities are starting to change because of it. Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz takes us to a town on the frontlines of the housing crisis, and reports on how state lawmakers plan to help.

FEATURE (4:17)