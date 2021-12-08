© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks to a crowd in Montrose, Colorado on March 15, 2021.

KVNF’s Gavin Dahl speaks to Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Press and the Delta County Independent, about his column, OPINION: It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics. Anderson gushed about Lauren Boebert last summer, but has now declared he is one of a growing number of conservatives who have had enough of her antics.

Lauren Boebert
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
