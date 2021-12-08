KVNF Regional Newscast: December 8, 2021

KVNF’s Gavin Dahl speaks to Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Press and the Delta County Independent, about his column, OPINION: It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics. Anderson gushed about Lauren Boebert last summer, but has now declared he is one of a growing number of conservatives who have had enough of her antics.
