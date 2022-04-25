© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 25, 2022

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM MDT
Marchers unfurl a rainbow flag at the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C., in June.
Marchers unfurl a rainbow flag at the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C., in June.

Two prominent Republican attorneys filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court last week challenging some of the petition signatures Don Coram used to get his name onto the Republican Party ballot in the June primary race for the Third Congressional District. It isn’t clear if incumbent Lauren Boebert’s campaign was involved in the suit, which was filed on behalf of four voters who live in CD3, David Laird, Dale Ruggles, Mandy Roberts and Bryon Roberts. According to the Colorado Sun, Maven Law Group was paid 75 thousand dollars by Boebert for other work previously. The Sun reports the link between the lawsuit and Boebert’s ongoing efforts to undermine Coram is one of the strongest indications yet the congresswoman is taking Coram’s primary bid seriously. In a press release, Coram, a moderate who represents Montrose in the State Senate, called the lawsuit, quote, “nothing but a desperate, last-ditch attempt by Lauren Boebert and her supporters to distract voters. Lauren has shown she will do whatever it takes to avoid defending her non-existent record, her inability to tell the truth, and her embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage.” A judge will need to rule quickly since the Colorado Secretary of State’s office is expected to certify the ballot this week. Far-right incumbent Boebert has raised over 4 million dollars for her reelection bid. According to the Grand Junction Sentinel, about two thirds of the money she’s raised so far this year comes from donors who live outside the district. Since formally entering the race in January, Coram has raised less than 90 thousand dollars. On the Democratic side, Adam Frisch of Aspen has raised about 230 thousand dollars and he reportedly loaned his campaign 1.5 million dollars of his own money. Pueblo Democrat Sol Sandoval has raised 800 thousand dollars. Alex Walker, who lives outside the Third District, has raised 129 thousand. He is best known for his launch video which featured feces falling from the sky. According to his own campaign finance disclosures, he spent over 100 thousand dollars on the video. You can hear KVNF’s interviews with each of the remaining challengers at KVNF dot org. Still no reply from Boebert’s campaign.

A group of people at a recent Montrose County commissioners meeting asked the board to defund Dominion Voting Systems and count ballots. Montrose Press reports hand-counting ballots would be less accurate, cost more money, and take more time. Despite a lack of evidence of any election fraud in the 2020 election, and dozens of failed lawsuits to challenge election results, a group that Montrose Press and Delta County Independent Publisher Dennis Anderson calls a “vocal minority” will not let it go. In a hard-hitting editorial, Anderson said thankfully the Montrose County commissioners are using logic and following the law, and will not defund Dominion. He countered an assertion that Dominion uses the internet to transmit voting results. Machines are not connected to the web. Data is transmitted electronically with an encrypted flash drive.

On Earth Day, a Boulder man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in what The Denver Post reports was a protest of inaction on climate change. Wynn Bruce died Saturday, despite being airlifted for treatment. A friend and fellow Buddhist told the New York Times she hopes young people won’t consider self-immolation.

Since 2021, Republicans have created a wave of new laws targeting the LGBTQ community. But as the Mountain West News Bureau’s Bert Johnson reports, some nonbinary, trans, gay and bisexual candidates are pushing back in this year’s elections.

FEATURE (4:24)

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast CD3Third Congressional District2022 ElectionDon CoramLauren BoebertAdam FrischSol SandovalAlex WalkerDennis AndersonMontrose PressDelta County IndependentElection ConspiraciesEarth DayMountain West News BureauLGBTQ
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
