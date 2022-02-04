Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 4, 2022
Published February 4, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST
- Skier rescued from Grand Mesa on Tuesday night
- 3 victims sue City of Denver alleging cops shot them in the face with 'less-lethal' munitions during racial justice protests
- Kate Redmond reports Region 10 in Montrose is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to offer home maintenance and repair for older adults, learn more here
- Sarah Flower reports on students at Fort Lewis College learning about climate change and how to transition away from fossil fuels