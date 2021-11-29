-
Ela Family Farms facing devastating fruit tree lossesMontrose City Council approves $16M for new police stationRidgway School District declines Telluride…
-
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz found guilty of two campaign finance violations, finedKori Stanton: Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers…
-
Smoke from area fires, including the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County, is impacting our areaA second person has died from COVID-19 in Mesa CountyWestern…
-
Host Jill Spears & gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen dig deep into summer garden tips. Georgia calls with a question about fire blight.…
-
Summer is here & the gardening crew is deep in the thick of it. Jill, Lulu & Lance are joined this week by special guest Ron Godin, Soil Scientist from…
-
Host Jill Spears & gardening gurus Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart start off with recommendations for dealing with bindweed.Georgia calls with a question…
-
Our gardening crew, Jill, Lulu & Lance, discuss the prospects for an epic fruit harvest this year. Lance explains how, when (and why) to thin the crop.Sue…
-
Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen are joined by special guest Wind Clearwater for a lively discussion of spring…
-
Guest host Peggy Soup chats with gardening guru Lance Swigart about pruning.