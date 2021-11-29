-
Highway 50 returns to regular closures Sept 1July the hottest month ever recordedResearch shows wildfire smoke harmful to dairy cowsColorado will require…
-
I-70 reopened SaturdaySOS decertifies Mesa County election equipmentLearning Council hopes to buy building in PaoniaDCSD releases North Fork Miners logo…
-
Congressman Lamborn re-introduces bill to defund public broadcastingAll Points Transit offering free rides to Montrose youthCDOT opens Hwy 50 all…
-
Governor Polis not publicly supporting assault weapon ban sought by Boulder DemocratsEast Portal Road will be closed for 2021Paonia and Cedaredge make…
-
Telluride Parks & Rec approves plan for Bluegrass Festival to spread out over 2 weekendsHotchkiss trustees appoint Sven Edstrom to open seatFinal plans…
-
Colorado Farm & Food Alliance applauds review of Interior Dept oil & gas leasing programsCPW studying why elk in Avalanche Creek herd are rejecting their…
-
Montrose hopes to administer 1000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine FridayConstruction begins March 15th on Little Blue Creek Canyon project…
-
Montrose Airport redirected flights to Grand Junction Saturday due to weather system malfunctionResidents want fewer hours of closures for Little Blue…
-
Grand Junction City Council working on marijuana ballot measures for April electionCDOT will spend some of $150M relief funds to improve Hwy 50 between…
-
Man killed in rollover on Hwy 50 outside Grand Junction3,000 residents of Palisade without water during repairsWork on I70 in Grand Junction will bring…