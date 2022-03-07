© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2022

Published March 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST
Gavin Dahl
KVNF
Congressional candidate Adam Frisch speaks with KVNF News via Zoom on March 4, 2022.
  • COGCC issues new financial assurance rules for orphaned oil & gas wells for first time in decades
  • Mysterious new development near Olathe along U.S. 50 might be energy hog bitcoin mine, but owners aren't talking
  • Laura Palmisano reports Little Blue Creek Canyon roadwork between Montrose and Gunnison will resume this week, weather permitting
  • Gavin Dahl speaks with Third Congressional District candidate Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
