KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
A sizable Delta Montrose Electric Association solar project was denied by Delta County Commissioners this week in a 2 to 1 vote despite a strong recommendation from the county’s planning commission. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details. Plus, we continue our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Kate Redmond speaks to Democrat Sol Sandoval.