Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2022
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST
- COGCC issues new financial assurance rules for orphaned oil & gas wells for first time in decades
- Mysterious new development near Olathe along U.S. 50 might be energy hog bitcoin mine, but owners aren't talking
- Laura Palmisano reports Little Blue Creek Canyon roadwork between Montrose and Gunnison will resume this week, weather permitting
- Gavin Dahl speaks with Third Congressional District candidate Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen