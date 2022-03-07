© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2022

Published March 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST
Congressional candidate Adam Frisch speaks with KVNF News via Zoom on March 4, 2022.
  • COGCC issues new financial assurance rules for orphaned oil & gas wells for first time in decades
  • Mysterious new development near Olathe along U.S. 50 might be energy hog bitcoin mine, but owners aren't talking
  • Laura Palmisano reports Little Blue Creek Canyon roadwork between Montrose and Gunnison will resume this week, weather permitting
  • Gavin Dahl speaks with Third Congressional District candidate Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen

