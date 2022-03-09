© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 9, 2022
    Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Kate Redmond speaks with Democrat Kellie Rhodes. Plus Courtney Jones, academy director and professional standards and training sergeant with Montrose PD, stopped by Studio M to talk with Gavin Dahl about the department’s recruiting efforts.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 9, 2022
