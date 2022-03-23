KVNF Regional Newscast: March 23, 2022

We close our three-part series about women changing the face of ranching in the West with a visit to Montana, where reporter Ashley Ahearn meets a teenage sheep rancher who’s just starting out. Plus, cyclists in Colorado could soon be spending less time waiting at stop lights. Lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow cyclists to treat red lights like stop signs if no other traffic is present and roll through stop signs when it is safe to do so.

Listen • 8:10