© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_300-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 23, 2022

Published March 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT
COLLAGE.jpg
Adam Smith
/
KVNF
Ten candidates trying to get onto June primary ballots spoke to KVNF News in March.
  • Cedaredge Board of Trustees passed an ordinance to add an additional 5% sales tax on recreational marijuana, but removed a resolution from the agenda that would have finalizing making Kami Collins permanent town administrator
  • 8 Cedaredge candidates for mayor and town council will participate in a forum tonight at 6 at Community United Methodist Church
  • Commissioners in Clear Creek County voted to recommend changing the name of popular 14er Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes
  • Republicans will gather at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, while Democrats will meet virtually for Colorado’s state assemblies coming up April 9th. Ten of Lauren Boebert's challengers for CD3 comment on how they think she is doing

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Cedaredge2022 ElectionLauren BoebertCD3Third Congressional DistrictDon CoramMarina ZimmermanSol SandovalAlex WalkerDonald ValdezKellie RhodesDebby BurnettAdam FrischScott YatesColin Wilhelm
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • MaloiLannan-LouiseJohns.jpeg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    We close our three-part series about women changing the face of ranching in the West with a visit to Montana, where reporter Ashley Ahearn meets a teenage sheep rancher who’s just starting out. Plus, cyclists in Colorado could soon be spending less time waiting at stop lights. Lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow cyclists to treat red lights like stop signs if no other traffic is present and roll through stop signs when it is safe to do so.