© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_300-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 23, 2022

Published March 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT
COLLAGE.jpg
Adam Smith
/
KVNF
Ten candidates trying to get onto June primary ballots spoke to KVNF News in March.
  • Cedaredge Board of Trustees passed an ordinance to add an additional 5% sales tax on recreational marijuana, but removed a resolution from the agenda that would have finalizing making Kami Collins permanent town administrator
  • 8 Cedaredge candidates for mayor and town council will participate in a forum tonight at 6 at Community United Methodist Church
  • Commissioners in Clear Creek County voted to recommend changing the name of popular 14er Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes
  • Republicans will gather at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, while Democrats will meet virtually for Colorado’s state assemblies coming up April 9th. Ten of Lauren Boebert's challengers for CD3 comment on how they think she is doing

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Cedaredge2022 ElectionLauren BoebertCD3Third Congressional DistrictDon CoramMarina ZimmermanSol SandovalAlex WalkerDonald ValdezKellie RhodesDebby BurnettAdam FrischScott YatesColin Wilhelm
Stay Connected