KVNF Regional Newscast: March 23, 2022
- Cedaredge Board of Trustees passed an ordinance to add an additional 5% sales tax on recreational marijuana, but removed a resolution from the agenda that would have finalizing making Kami Collins permanent town administrator
- 8 Cedaredge candidates for mayor and town council will participate in a forum tonight at 6 at Community United Methodist Church
- Commissioners in Clear Creek County voted to recommend changing the name of popular 14er Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky, at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes
- Republicans will gather at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, while Democrats will meet virtually for Colorado’s state assemblies coming up April 9th. Ten of Lauren Boebert's challengers for CD3 comment on how they think she is doing