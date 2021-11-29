-
Due to high COVID hospitalization rates, Governor Polis authorized CDPHE to order hospitals to transfer patients or cease admissionsTelluride launches…
-
This week on Local Motion, Gavin Dahl speaks to author Julian Rubinstein. The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save An American…
-
COVID hospitalizations increase this week in Colorado as overall case numbers stopped decliningDMEA investigating own CEO, who is on leave of absence DA…
-
On this edition of Local Motion, we’ll discuss two Delta County ballot measures. Delta County residents are being asked to vote on a Back the Badge…
-
When asked about campaign finance complaint filed against Back the Badge campaign, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor tells KVNF's Jodi Peterson that he…
-
A unique collaboration between the Center for Mental Health and local law enforcement agencies offers frontline intervention to help diffuse conflicts for…
-
22 states join Colorado's effort to get SCOTUS to rule on election caseReports lists several Western Slope hospitals among the best in stateMemorial for…
-
Clashes over grazing rights continue. Local sheriffs will give you an earful about how they believe environmental extremists have taken over federal agencies. But this is more than just a turf battle.
-
The scanners are standard equipment for police, but what's not settled is what happens to all the data collected. That data can link people to certain addresses and flag unusual activity.
-
This week is National Police Week. It is an occasion to honor officers who died in the line of duty. The time of remembrance this year comes on the heels…