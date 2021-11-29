-
On this week’s show we have highlights from the 5th and 6th episodes of Wildish, a new podcast from High Country News. Host Anna Coburn learns about…
A bill is making its way through the statehouse that would allow judges to re-examine the cases of juveniles sentenced to life without parole. A 2012 U...
Accident sends kid on bike to hospital, Delta police search for witnessesBLM overturns approval of fracking permit in Mesa CountyState lawmakers debate…
Whole Foods has sourced goat cheese and tilapia from farms that employ inmates through Colorado Correctional Industries. Critics say it's exploitative because the inmates are paid so little.
An investigation by NPR and The Marshall Project found that many states don't keep track of how many inmates are released directly from solitary confinement without any transition or supervision.
Some big states have been moving to limit the numbers of people they send to solitary, but officials say it's necessary to maintain control and, in some cases, protect the prisoners themselves.
Colorado is the latest state to issue playing cards bearing photos of victims from unsolved crimes in the hopes that prisoners might generate fresh leads.
Administrators are trying new recruiting tactics and offering bonuses to make up for the shortfall. But for now, open shifts in some states have to be covered with mandatory overtime.
California's high-security Corcoran prison is home to a dairy that provides milk to almost every prison in the state system. For inmates who staff it, it's more than a job: It's a refuge and a future.