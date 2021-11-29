-
Host Jill Spears is joined by gardeners Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart, plus special guest Ron Godin, soil specialist & consultant.
-
Host Jill Spears welcomes regular gardening experts Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart, and special guest soil scientist Ron Godin, who recently retired…
-
Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart are joined by Jere Lowe of Earth Friendly Supply Co. in Paonia for a discussion of soil-building…
-
Special guest Jerry Adams of D R Fish Fertilizer joins the regular crew for tonight's show. He specializes in using fish fertilizer along with mineral and…
-
Guest host Peggy Soup chats with gardening guru Lance Swigart and special guest Ron Godin, Area Extension Agent with CSU Extension. The subject is soil…
-
Host Jill Spears visits with gardener Lance Swigart & special guest Ron Godin from CSU Extension Service.
-
The urban oasis boasts about 170,000 different types of microbes, recent dirt samples show. That diversity is comparable to a tropical rain forest. About 2,000 species are found only in the park.