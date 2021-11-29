Solutions Journalim Network

© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 2, 2021
    For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 30, 2021
    Chronically homeless people make up about 20 percent of the unhoused population. Many approaches to homelessness restrict access to services based on so-called self-improvement criteria. But some service providers are attempting to shift the narrative by offering housing first. KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports from Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition.
    Youth Aging Out of Foster Care Find Support in Montrose
    Imagine turning 18 and finding yourself aged out of the foster care system. You don't have the resources to support yourself and now face homelessness.…