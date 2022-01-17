© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 30, 2021

Published January 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST
  • 20% of Colorado kids age 5-11 have received 1st COVID dose
  • San Miguel County extends mask mandate
  • Cedaredge mayor & town administrator resign
  • Montrose airport construction underway, baggage claim moves outside
  • Colorado snowpack not likely to make up for exceptionally dry summer
  • KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports while many approaches to homelessness restrict access based on self-improvement criterais, some service providers are offering housing first

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
