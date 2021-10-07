Youth Aging Out of Foster Care Find Support in Montrose

Imagine turning 18 and finding yourself aged out of the foster care system. You don't have the resources to support yourself and now face homelessness. There's a program in Montrose aimed at helping youth in this situation. As Laura Palmisano reports, CASA is providing affordable housing along with support and guidance. This story is part of a Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network.
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.