-
This week on Local Motion, KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta County librarian Sarah Smith and Montrose County librarians Elizabeth Cook and Amy…
-
A study of health problems in adulthood and levels of pot smoking in teen boys found no connection. This contradicts other studies that have found more psychotic disorders in marijuana users.
-
Three teenagers — ages 14, 15 and 17 — could now face up to five years in prison for a charge that would have been a misdemeanor last June.
-
Even as the use of traditional cigarettes and most other tobacco products dipped or stayed the same from 2013 to 2014, the use of e-cigarettes climbed among students in high school and middle school.
-
A Colorado bill aimed at preventing teen pregnancy and keeping kids in school cleared the state House last week. The bill seeks to extend and expand a…
-
Since Colorado has embraced legal retail marijuana sales, schools are grappling with the best way to discusses it in the classroom amid changing...
-
-
New research shows that teenagers' brains aren't fully insulated, so the signals travel slowly when they need to make decisions. Neuroscientist Frances Jensen, who wrote The Teenage Brain, explains.
-
Making pot legal for adults means teens will be more likely to use it too, say pediatricians. And while they're concerned about health effects, they say there are better ways to deter usage than jail.
-
Do you want to be a lab rat? That's what teenagers are doing when they smoke marijuana, the state of Colorado says. But since hard evidence of marijuana's harms is scanty, it may be a tough sell.