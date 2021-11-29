-
DMEA implements fire precautions, so power outages may last longerMesa County and BLM implement Stage 2 fire restrictionsDelta County reports first human…
You'd think that mosquitoes wouldn't like drought, but that's not what's happening in California, where stagnant water breeds more mosquitoes. Cases of West Nile virus have doubled since last year.
Chris Tschinkel is stuffing mosquitoes into small plastic test tubes. He’s the field operations manager for the North Fork Mosquito Abatement District.…
NewscastHuman case of West Nile discovered in Mesa CountyWildfires continue in Moffat CountyFierce debate over EPA carbon rules in Denver
Headlines:Court Upholds Cease-and-Desist Order for Powell Mesa Hen HouseBLM Says It Will Consider Input from North Fork Valley for Uncompaghre Resource…
Headlines:West Nile Virus Found in Delta County MosquitoesHotchkiss Moves Forward with Ban on Commercial Marijuana SalesPaonia’s Historic Paradise Theater…
Headlines:County’s Board of Health to spray Orchard City and Delta to prevent West Nile VirusPetition to recall Colorado Senate president John Morse is…
2012 was a bad year for West Nile Virus in Western Colorado. Mesa, Montrose and Delta Counties accounted for nearly half the confirmed cases in the state.…
Summer is waning, and the Western Slope is already starting to feel some fall weather. But Delta County is still a breeding spot for mosquitoes carrying…
Last week, the Delta County Health department reported three additional cases of West Nile Virus among residents. That brings the total number of…