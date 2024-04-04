Lake City physician assistant returns from medical mission in Ukraine

Bob Downs has worked as a physician assistant in the tiny mountain town of Lake City for the past decade. The 66-year-old retired from full-time practice in February. Then in March, he went to Ukraine on a medical mission with Global Care Force, a nonprofit organization. Downs needed to raise $6,500.00 to go on the trip. He surpassed that goal in a matter of days with a majority of his funding coming from the Lake City community. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviewed Downs about his experiences in war-torn Ukraine.

