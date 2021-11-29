-
KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with Paonia, CO native, Naomi Sikora from her hotel in New York City. Naomi left Colorado in mid March to work at a hospital in…
Health Policy Analyst Bob Semro speaks with Ali Lightfoot about the spending, cost and waste in the American healthcare system.
NewscastEPA regulates chemicals that were focus of Theo ColbornThousands sign up for health care in ColoradoVariety of voices heard at recent oil and gas…
As the Affordable Care Act takes effect this year, Delta County Memorial Hospital Administrator Jason Cleckler is navigating uncertain terrain.Already…
HeadlinesAmid Dispute, El Paso Country Sheriff Releases Timeline of Black Forest FireAspen Airport Reopens as Wreckage From Crash is RemovedDelta County…
HeadlinesWreck on Stewart Mesa Kills OneGarfield County Asks Hickenlooper to Intervene on Healthcare RulesMan Shot on Orchard Mesa Was wanted by State…
HeadlineDelta County Commissioners adopt 2014 BudgetLocal Grower wants to use Hostetler Hen HouseSounds of the High Country - Tree Health in the WestState…
HeadlinesState Finalizes Grants for Rural Movie TheatersLast of 4 Anti-Fracking Measures on Front Range Narrowly Passes, Recount LikelyMesa County School…
HeadlinesMoffact County Officials Criticize BLM's Approach to Sage Grouse PlansGarfield County Outlines Sage Grouse Protection PlanRocky Mountains Seeing…
KVNF's Ali Lightfoot explores her options for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act with Maria Forster at Connect for Health Colorado.We also spoke…