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20 Days in Mongolia

20 Days in Mongolia

Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Jon Horn and Steve Dike presenting "20 days in Mongolia" where they camped and traveled throughout the central part of the country exploring mountains, taiga forests, grass steppe lands, canyons, lakes, wetlands, rivers valleys and the Gobi Desert.

These two adventurers saw over 200 species of birds and a wide variety of other critters.

For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org

Baldridge Hall, Montrose United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Black Canyon Audubon Society
727-858-5857
wrenderingseditor@gmail.com
https://www.blackcanyonaudubon.org

Artist Group Info

ajanik@gmx.com
Baldridge Hall, Montrose United Methodist Church
19. S. Park Ave.
Montrose, Colorado 81401