Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Jon Horn and Steve Dike presenting "20 days in Mongolia" where they camped and traveled throughout the central part of the country exploring mountains, taiga forests, grass steppe lands, canyons, lakes, wetlands, rivers valleys and the Gobi Desert.

These two adventurers saw over 200 species of birds and a wide variety of other critters.

For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org