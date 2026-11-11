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Celebrating Earth's Four Kingdoms through the Advent Season

Celebrating Earth's Four Kingdoms through the Advent Season

Please join us for our third talk in the series "Rooted in Childhood", exploring Waldorf Inspired education topics of interest to our community, at North Fork School of Integrated Studies in Paonia. Public is welcome.

Friends of NFSIS @ North Fork School of Integrated Studies
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of NFSIS
970-227-5789
stone@friendsofnfsis.org

Artist Group Info

Pat Frazier
pat@friendsofnfsis.org
Friends of NFSIS @ North Fork School of Integrated Studies
430 BOXELDER AV
PAONIA, Colorado 81428
970-527-3339
christi.gubser@deltaschools.com
https://nfsis.deltaschools.com