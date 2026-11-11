Celebrating Earth's Four Kingdoms through the Advent Season
Celebrating Earth's Four Kingdoms through the Advent Season
Please join us for our third talk in the series "Rooted in Childhood", exploring Waldorf Inspired education topics of interest to our community, at North Fork School of Integrated Studies in Paonia. Public is welcome.
Friends of NFSIS @ North Fork School of Integrated Studies
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of NFSIS
970-227-5789
stone@friendsofnfsis.org
Artist Group Info
Pat Frazier
pat@friendsofnfsis.org
Friends of NFSIS @ North Fork School of Integrated Studies
430 BOXELDER AVPAONIA, Colorado 81428
970-527-3339
christi.gubser@deltaschools.com