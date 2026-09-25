Coffee, Cookies and Conversation!
Coffee, Cookies and Conversation!
Election Anxiety? Ballot Confusion?
Join North Fork Indivisible at the Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford on Saturday, October 10th.
We'll help demystify those numerous ballot measures and serve up some local candidates to address your concerns. Including a spokesman for CD3 candidate, Dwayne Romero.
Get ready to VOTE EARLY!
**If there is inclement weather, we'll move to The Boardwalk
Lazy J's Coffee Shop in Crawford
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Indivisible
303.931.5001
northforkindivisible@gmail.com