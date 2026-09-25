Coffee, Cookies and Conversation!

Election Anxiety? Ballot Confusion?

Join North Fork Indivisible at the Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford on Saturday, October 10th.

We'll help demystify those numerous ballot measures and serve up some local candidates to address your concerns. Including a spokesman for CD3 candidate, Dwayne Romero.

Get ready to VOTE EARLY!

**If there is inclement weather, we'll move to The Boardwalk