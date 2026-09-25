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Coffee, Cookies and Conversation!

Coffee, Cookies and Conversation!

Election Anxiety? Ballot Confusion?

Join North Fork Indivisible at the Lazy J Coffee Shop in Crawford on Saturday, October 10th.

We'll help demystify those numerous ballot measures and serve up some local candidates to address your concerns. Including a spokesman for CD3 candidate, Dwayne Romero.

Get ready to VOTE EARLY!

**If there is inclement weather, we'll move to The Boardwalk

Lazy J's Coffee Shop in Crawford
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

North Fork Indivisible
303.931.5001
northforkindivisible@gmail.com
Lazy J's Coffee Shop in Crawford
286 Hwy 92
Crawford, Colorado 81415
https://lazyjcoffee.com/