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Cottonwood Convergence

Cottonwood Convergence

Join us s for a weekend of wearing together Indigenous knowledge, thriving ecosystems and visions for our collective future.

Storytelling and skill shares, round table discussions, visionary art jams, indigenous cultural remembering, tending inner and outer sanctuary spaces, seed saving and regenerative farming, civic immunity action, music, movement and celebration, creation of a public Land Acknowledgment gathering, grieving and feasting.

The Hearth
$0-$333
04:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
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Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org