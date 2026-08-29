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Creating Drought-Tolerant Microhabitats: Small Spaces, Big Impact.

Creating Drought-Tolerant Microhabitats: Small Spaces, Big Impact.

What if your yard could do more than look good? What if it could provide
food, water, and shelter for wildlife—and help reconnect habitats across the landscape?

Creating Drought-Tolerant Microhabitats is a free community workshop presented in
partnership with the Western Slope Conservation Center, Birdstory Nursery, Dark Skies Paonia, and Western Slope Ecological Restoration Services. The workshop is to help residents discover how small, intentional changes can make a significant and meaningful difference for birds, butterflies, native bees, moths, and other wildlife.

The emphasis is not on creating a perfect landscape—or on spending a lot of money. Instead, participants will learn to work with the conditions of their own space, identify what is missing, and determine where a small investment of resources can have the greatest ecological impact.

After the presentation, participants will design their own flourishing, water-wise microhabitat, receiving real-time feedback from microhabitat experts. They will leave with a practical starting point, species considerations, and resources they can use immediately.

Paonia Public Library - Community Room
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Western Slope Ecological Restoration Services in partnership with the Western Slope Conservation Center
(970) 209-9724
matt@wsers.earth
https://wsers.earth/
Paonia Public Library - Community Room
80 Samuel Wade Rd.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
(970) 399-7881
http://www.deltalibraries.org