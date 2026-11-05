Ditch Managers Gathering

Hosted by Delta Conservation District in collaboration with the Colorado River District

Free! A delicious catered lunch will be provided!

Join us for a community-focused educational gathering dedicated to supporting the people who manage our irrigation water in Delta County. This gathering is a chance to connect with other ditch managers, hear a presentation on water easements and ditch management tools, and build awareness around key issues facing irrigation ditches in our region.

Please register by November 10th so we can plan food accordingly.

Who should attend:

Anyone actively managing an irrigation ditch in Delta County

Ditch board members

Those with decision-making authority over water management in Delta County