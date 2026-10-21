© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diversity Library: Banned Book Club

Diversity Library: Banned Book Club

Join us in reading a banned book! The Book Club meets once a month to gather in discussion of the current month’s reading and to choose our next book. All are welcome to get cozy and share their interpretation of the book in a lively discussion and safe space.

November’s book is The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. By Alexie Sherman

The Hearth
06:01 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org