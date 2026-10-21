Diversity Library: Banned Book Club
Diversity Library: Banned Book Club
Join us in reading a banned book! The Book Club meets once a month to gather in discussion of the current month’s reading and to choose our next book. All are welcome to get cozy and share their interpretation of the book in a lively discussion and safe space.
November’s book is The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. By Alexie Sherman
The Hearth
06:01 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org