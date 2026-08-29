Gardening with Native Plants: Planting a Microhabitat

Want to grow native plants to support pollinators, birds, and wildlife but don’t know where to start? In this hands-on workshop, Bart and Rachel Exposito of Birdstory Nursery will walk you through the basics of planning and planting for maximum beauty, ecological value, and ease of maintenance. Topics covered include elements of a successful microhabitat, site prep, recommended plant species for our area, soil amendments, planting in the ground and in containers, irrigation, and ecologically sound maintenance practices. Then roll up your sleeves and help create a new microhabitat garden for pollinators and birds that you can return to and watch grow for years to come.

Bring a shovel, hand shovel, or garden trowel if you are able. Also consider bringing water and wearing sunscreen. Snacks and cold drinks provided.

Rachel and Bart Exposito are long time gardeners who are passionate about stewardship of land and the creatures that depend on healthy ecosystems. They own and operate Birdstory Nursery, a native plant nursery that offers native plants and woodcraft items for habitat, pollinators, and restoration.

Following this workshop, consider also attending the free, microhabitat garden design workshop: "Creating Drought-Tolerant Microhabitats: Small Spaces, Big Impact." This will be held at the Paonia Library Community Room on Tuesday, September 22 at 6:00 pm.